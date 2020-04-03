Dear Editor:
Families of friends do not require lies, nor would an America filled with friends need politicians. Where love is there is unity in distinction.
Unity is directly against the will of controllers.
What is this religion of separation?
Why do men divide to conquer? What is this religious idea of following from afar?
Why opposing parties with the same goal?
Why does propaganda try to prop up a nation?
Too much talk is based on false premises. Let the “third dimension” be beauty. Don’t uglify too much criticism.
Let the “fourth dimension” be love.
Words are meant for poetic description. Materials were made for artistic creation. Symbols were invented to represent aspects of life.
Words can point to reality but life doesn’t need so many words. So make them friendly.
Gary Golden,
Howard