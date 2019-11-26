Dear Editor:
In response to Mr. Miller’s letters, let’s look at the other side of the picture. I feel that we have already done enough for all the dogs in this area.
In this time, many people treat their dogs like small furry humans and they are beloved even more than people. We already spend tax money and resources on these ill-mannered, ill-trained and pampered animals.
Parks and other public areas all over this area are supplied with excrement bags in convenient stands, trash cans and instructions about why its good to clean up after the beasts. Yet, they’re often not used. There are signs here and in most towns in Colorado and the West explaining how leaving the excrement for people and other animals to step in and get spread around spreads disease. It’s not OK for people to step in it and drag it around, whether we survive the experience or not. How many times have we all seen feces left on walkways in public and private areas because the owners are too lazy to bend over and pick it up?
I was attacked by a dog as a small child and have never learned to like or trust them. The problem is sometimes the dog, but more often than not it is the owner. I do not admire these animals and hold them on high as so many people do, and I am not alone.
I see people take their dogs off leash frequently. “Oh, he’s a good boy,” then he chases wildlife with the blessings of the owners. I see the dogs empty their bowels in parks and rivers, I see them pee on small children and other dogs in parks. I have seen a sweet friendly dog that “is always well behaved” knock an 87-year-old woman off her feet in one of our downtown restaurant’s patio.
They are animals, not little people. Not well trained, not well controlled, not universally loved or admired. Until people figure out how to be good owners, I think we already spend too much money and offer too many resources.
Keep them in your own yard; that’s a good place for them. If you have too much dog for your yard, support one of the doggie daycares in the area. Then you can pay for it, not me.
Pam Garrison,
Salida