Virus ‘still circulating’
Saturday, Chaffee County recorded its first community COVID-19 case in more than five weeks, a 65-year-old man, who was subsequently admitted to Salida’s Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
It’s interesting timing given that the county announced just last week a lifting of some of the restrictions that have been in place for the past two months.
But as county public health nurse Emily Anderson noted in her report over the weekend, the virus has not disappeared or gone away.
“As Chaffee County begins to reopen, this case is a reminder that COVID-19 is still circulating in our community and surrounding areas.”
As is standard practice, the health department did not provide further information beyond saying the new patient did not have extensive community involvement prior to his diagnosis.
The case is a reminder of the importance of taking precautions that can help prevent spread of the disease.
Ms. Anderson said recognizing safety steps, including minimizing social contacts, staying home whenever possible, wearing masks, maintaining distance and staying home when sick
“continue to be important measures each one of us must take.”
X: A FIBArk legend
FIBArk has some great stories, and one of the best is X.
Xaver Wuerfmannsdobler grew up a child in Munich, Germany, during World War II. Taking up kayaking with friends as a young man, he heard about the race down the Arkansas and in 1955 made his way to Salida to compete.
FIBArk hadn’t even celebrated its 10th year, but it was attracting European competitors. X competed in the downriver and, thanks to George Oyler, then Mountain Mail owner, stayed on, becoming the newspaper’s pressman.
A few years later, X became FIBArk commodore, heading up the weekend festival. He met Nancy Whitson, married her, and together they raised two sons, Franz and Hans.
He was a well-known fixture in Salida, participating in community events over the years. His favorite without question, though, was FIBArk, a celebration he never missed, collecting weekend memorabilia, including a complete set of buttons.
In 2012 he was named to the FIBArk Hall of Fame, a fitting tribute to someone who as a competitor, commodore and community member helped make the festival what it is today.
This year there won’t be a FIBArk, which is too bad. It would have been appropriate to recognize a man who now is a part of Salida’s river lore.
X died May 7. Condolences to his family and his legion of friends.
Don’t be sucked in
Rumors and more rumors spread through the community over the weekend with regard to the Suzanne Morphew case. One “certainty” heard over social media Saturday was that a body had been found and three people arrested.
Sheriff John Spezze noted the “widespread rumors” in a weekend press release stating that Ms. Morphew had not been found and no arrests had been made.
The high interest in cases such as this one prompts social media speculation, and that speculation quickly is seen as fact and truth.
Too often, social media is little more than a rumor mill, where someone’s theory and belief becomes in the repeating nothing more than gossip.
Don’t be sucked in by social media’s misinformation babble. Rely on credible news sources for the facts, for the truth.
— MJB