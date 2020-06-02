Dear Editor:
I want to shout a big thanks to teenager Raymond Clinton of Poncha Springs.
Sunday while fertilizing my flowers I tripped and fell in the large rocks on a hillside. While lying there immobilized in pain, I yelled help for my better half, hoping she could hear me. The next thing I knew there was a young man standing over me to help. With my hands bleeding, he helped me up and assisted me to the house where we both washed up.
I later found out that he was riding his bicycle and threw it to the ground and ran up the rocks to assist me.
It is nice to know in these times that there is a young man who drops everything to assist an elderly man. I am proud to have met Raymond and am thankful he was there to help.
Joe Beakey,
Poncha Springs