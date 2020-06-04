Dear Editor:
It is clearly true that during this pandemic out of respect and safety for self and others we should wear masks. It is also unfortunately true that “we are not all in this together.” Indeed, many are unequally in this.
Elderly and individuals with pre-existing medical problems and frontline laborers who have no other work options and medical, law enforcement workers who unselfishly choose such work are more likely to die from COVID-19 than younger, healthier individuals who can work from safe distances.
The desperate, hungry thousands who wait long hours in food lines are suffering more during this pandemic than those who can afford carry-out meals or restaurant dining. Business owners and the unemployed who face economic ruin are more troubled than those who have adequate financial resources to “weather” the pandemic economic storm. The “odds” favor better economic and health outcomes for wealthier Caucasian populations than for poorer blacks, Latinos and Native Americans.
The impoverished homeless individuals and even families on the edge of being homeless are clearly worse off than sunbathers comfortably relaxing close to one another on beaches or at pool parties as they enjoy mixed drinks.
In some countries (most current examples are Brazil and Mexico) with areas of high-density living, general poverty and inferior living and medical conditions, citizens there suffer much worse effects of the pandemic than had they been fortunate to live elsewhere, such as in the United States.
And, despite our own “pre-existing conditions,” lack of preparedness, an inept national leader and growing economic inequality, Americans are comparatively fortunate. Our national legislature has invested billions of “stimulus” dollars for eligible, needy citizens. Various organizations distribute free food to the hungry throughout the country.
Well-informed medical experts guide our state elected officials, who make difficult, controversial decisions, which do effectively slow the virus. Many benevolent unselfish citizens give time and monetary support to worthy causes dealing with this crisis.
Despite all this, over 100,000 have died from COVID-19 and deaths will increase as we relax safety measures while understandably reopening our economy. We face even greater risk because some citizens, convinced wearing masks or stay-at-home social distancing or business closures deny their “god-given” “constitutional” rights, refuse to follow these mandates. Yet, their refusal inadvertently denies everyone respect and their “natural” right for personal safety.
During times of crisis our personal constitutional rights must, of course, be carefully guarded. Yet, it is true if everyone has ethical respect for the personal well-being of all others, then, thankfully, in that regard we are all in this together. I hasten to add, now with its devastating effects indiscriminate to all humans, we are in climate crisis together.
(With respect and safety for myself and others and for my wife’s happiness, I gladly wear a mask. When she looks at me, well, my mask, she seems a bit happier looking at it adorned with its image of Brad Pitt.)
Edward E. Lambert,
Salida