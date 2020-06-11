Dear Editor:
Natural Grocers opened in Salida in November 2018 and has been since that day a real gift to all people who live and/or shop there, especially those who understand the importance of good health.
Early into the pandemic they posted signs literally all over the store requesting customers observe all the various guidelines put forth by the local health department. One example demonstrated has been for weeks “markers on the floor at the queues.” Guidelines by state health department have also supported those, sometimes adding or amending as knowledge grew about the coronavirus and its spread.
Anyone thinking picketing the store is a good idea is thinking and/or acting inappropriately and needs to instead contact Chaffee County Public Health Department, 719-539-4510, to get educated by them on current guidelines.
I counted 25 people without masks during my quick trip into Walmart a couple of days ago and mentioned it to a customer service clerk, who stated, “We can’t force them to wear a mask.” I was not requesting “force” but simply pointing out the fact that so many were subjecting clerks and other customers to possible illness.
Days before, Walmart had a sign at the handwashing stand near the store entrance that said, “by state and local order you are required to wear a mask unless you can’t breathe (when wearing one).”
The next time I visited Walmart the sign was gone – who removed it? The store, a customer or health department? I must say, I doubt so many kids, teens or adults wouldn’t be able to breathe with a mask on.
Safeway and Rocky Mountain Home Health Supplies have front door signs saying in essence, “masks required in store.” The latter has curbside service.
It would greatly help if we all got our facts straight before trying extreme, inappropriate actions.
Oh well, we’re all human and make mistakes.
Judith E. Hicks,
Howard