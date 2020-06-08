Dear Editor:
I want to say “thank you” to the very nice person who returned my cellphone case, which contained not only my phone, but also my driver’s license, two credit cards, health insurance card and $50 in cash, which I left in the shopping basket in the parking lot at Safeway today.
When I got home and realized I had left my phone in the cart, I called Safeway, and they told me someone had turned it in to customer service. I returned to Safeway to retrieve my phone case and asked who had returned it, thinking it had been a store employee, as I was wanting to give them a reward.
The Safeway customer service lady said it was a customer who returned it, “some young guy.” In my mind, you are “a very great young guy.” Please know that your honesty is greatly appreciated. Thank you.
Jolene Weir,
Salida