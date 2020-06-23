Dear Editor:
In the world we live in where police are insulted and degraded, I’d like to tell you something that shows they serve.
I am an 87-year-old woman who lives with her 14-year-old black poodle (she doesn’t like loud noises). A couple of weeks ago, our CO detector went off, making a loud noise. Fanci objected to the noise, so at 4 a.m. I let her outside.
By about 4:30 a.m., I realized she hadn’t come back in. I was very worried. Now I know a lost old poodle isn’t a 911 emergency, but to me it was. I called 911, and a very nice voice answered my call, listened to my story and told me that he’d inform his men on night patrol.
Before I could get to my kitchen window, my phone rang and this nice voice said “We’ve got her.” At that time my doorbell rang, and there stood a policeman with wet shoes (the sprinkler was on), holding a little shivering black poodle. Who was the happiest – Fanci or me?
So thank you to the 911 dispatcher and the two policemen who found my Fanci and made my 911 emergency have a happy ending.
Lorraine Green,
Salida