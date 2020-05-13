Reader is against alcohol in parks May 13, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dear Editor:Just read The Mountain Mail, and I am really against having alcohol in the two parks.I do like the Salida Business Alliance suggestion. Marianne Katte,Salida Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest e-Edition Mountain Mail To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit