Dear Editor:
Last time Salida heard from Joe Jordan, he was puppeteer of OneSalida.org, intent on helping elect the current mayor/council by manufacturing scandals involving the previous administration. He promised peace and transparency, but instead we have Drew Nelson, CORA limitations and lawsuits.
Now Jordan is falling on his sword to defend Mayor Wood, who is hiding behind the bar and refusing an appearance.
Jordan (June 27 Mountain Mail) says my June 13 letter “exemplifies the problems with discourse in Salida” and fails to presume the “good faith of public officials” in concluding the city did something unlawful. He characterizes the CORA request as “too unspecific to even identify what one might want to hide.”
Yet, the CORA simply requested all correspondence from the Poncha Springs mayor to Salida elected officials from 10/1/18-4/30/19. The search deemed “impossible” by Jordan eventually led Salida to reluctantly produce the Nov. 12 letter from the Poncha mayor regarding concerns over Drew Nelson. Poncha Springs promptly produced the letter in response to an identical CORA request – but Salida initially stated no records were in their possession.
This was not some obscure, mundane letter. Word on the street was Poncha Springs was refusing to do business with the city administrator of neighboring Salida, fearing the safety of their employees. Anyone who read the actual bombshell letter would never forget it – except former lawyer Jordan, scrambling apologist for municipal wrongdoing.
Jordan grudgingly admits the Nov. 12 correspondence is public record. In the remainder of his letter he acts as sympathizer for the city’s axis failure, blaming the CORA requestor for the city’s refusal to produce the document initially.
Jordan states “The Mountain Mail filed a request for this document including specific information, and the clerk immediately located for Mr. Klomhaus and then provided to Ms. Farney.” Sorry, Joe, but The Mountain Mail knew those specifics only because I provided them the Poncha Springs document and conveyed my concerns with Salida’s CORA compliance. It was only after the Mail’s CORA that the city stopped playing hide and seek.
Jordan bends over backwards to overlook our officials’ lack of “good faith” in the final city response: “This information was not in the city’s possession at the time of your request, but is now available.” Again: “not in the city’s possession.” But the Poncha mayor had hand-delivered the admonition to Mayor Wood. So did Mayor Wood pocket the letter and avoid telling the city or council about it? Doesn’t the city possess or control something if Mayor Wood got it?
Colorado Statute 24-72-202(6)(a)(II) specifically provides that: “Public records includes the correspondence of elected officials’ …” subject to applicable limitations. CORA doesn’t provide for an embarrassment exemption. The municipality can redact information or say it is privileged, but they just can’t say it doesn’t exist. These laws are to protect citizens from less-than-transparent government efforts like this.
We are still waiting on Joe Jordan to answer the real question, i.e., where was this AWOL document for seven months?
Melanie Cymansky,
Salida