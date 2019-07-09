Dear Editor:
The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, has decided that it is beyond its scope of authority to prohibit partisan gerrymandering. The subtext is that unless Congress passes legislation explicitly banning gerrymandering, it will continue.
What is gerrymandering? It is a strategy for tilting the political playing field so that one party gains a significant advantage by disenfranchising voters from the other party. By using computer software to create skinny convoluted voting districts, the party in power can solidify its advantage.
Both Republicans and Democrats have made use of gerrymandering, and it stinks no matter who does it. But right now it is only Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives who are saying it is time for reform and who have passed a bill (HR 1, known as the For the People Act) that would prohibit gerrymandering and enact other reforms to protect voting rights, the foundation of our democracy.
But of course the For the People Act was dead on arrival this year in the Republican-controlled Senate.
And what is the fix for that? The fix is to eliminate the Republican majority in the Senate and then demand that Democrats keep their promises.
Here in Colorado we can start by voting Cory Gardner out of office. Gardner knows he is vulnerable and will be trying to portray himself as moderate and bipartisan. Don’t fall for it. He is part of the swamp and will be fundamentally loyal to Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and the fat cats who sneer at the idea of government “of the people, by the people, for the people.”
Anne Marie Holen,
Salida