Dear Editor:
Hello. Tax time financial report from Turret.
Firstly, thank you to Ms. Dominick and the other gentleman whose name I can’t recall, for their letters calling out the shady practices of the Salida School District and Colorado Mountain College.
Back to the report, property tax paid in 2019: $676.70.
(Amount for school district was $417.30.)
Property tax due in 2020: $812.94.
(For school district and CMC: $525.20.)
My taxes are up $136.24 total. Great – thanks, schools, CMC, county.
Income report, 2019 Social Security disability, monthly: $791.
2020 Social Security/disability monthly: $803.
Cost of living increase: $12 monthly.
SNAP benefits reduced because of increased income.
Income up $144; yearly taxes up $136.14 yearly; loss of SNAP benefits, $48 yearly; bottom line is I live on $40.24 less.
P.S. Insurance, fuel, home and vehicle maintenance, clothing, food, etc. Nothing is going down in cost.
Don’t forget the new school, CMC property and buildings being schemed about and whatever else the county comes up with – more taxes are coming. True story.
Joel “Moe” Husen,
Turret