Dear Editor:
Thank you, Captain Zipline, for a fun and successful fundraising event. Who knew that you could have so much fun while fundraising?
We set aside two separate weekends to take advantage of a special gift from Captain Zipline that offered reduced rates and a separate contribution for each participant.
Both the Adventure Park and the Zipline were part of the offer, and everyone from 12 years old to 78 years young had a great time.
Thanks, Captain, for your support and such a unique experience.
Allen Lane,
Salida