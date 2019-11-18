Dear Editor:
I thank Merle for his editorial dated Nov. 12, entitled “Inquiry not same as impeachment.” However, I believe a few clarifications should be addressed.
First, Merle writes that “hearings were conducted in private and Republicans were not able to question witnesses.” This is not true. The hearings have been conducted by several House committees composed of both Democrats and Republicans, and all members can attend and question witnesses.
It is true that the hearings are private at this time while the committees investigate potential wrongdoing and decide if evidence warrants further investigation, which has been the standard procedure for depositions for impeachment or grand jury investigations.
Second, Merle writes, “There is no indication that Democratic leaders will conduct fair proceedings …” The truth is that the process that the House has chosen to use is the same process used when previous House investigations led by both parties led to the impeachment of Presidents Nixon and Clinton.
Third, Merle correctly points out that “GOP officials have asked that the person who first reported the conversation between the two presidents be called as a witness, but that request was denied by committee chairman …” What Merle doesn’t state is that the first report was submitted under the Whistleblower Protection Act of 1989, 5 U.S.C. 2302(b)(8)-(9), which was designed to protect the identity of whistleblowers when they bring public potential illegal acts of powerful government officials.
Fourth, Merle asks “Americans to judge for themselves how the proceedings are being handled … and decide whether or not due process is followed. “ Given that Merle himself doesn’t seem to understand the process of impeachment, it may be better for us Americans to keep it simple.
I would ask that everyone simply look to the evidence presented toward any potential illegal actions taken by President Trump. One basic question we should all ask is this: Did President Trump initiate and lead a concerted effort over time to “solicit, accept or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election,” which is illegal under federal law: 52 USC 30121: Contributions and donations by foreign nationals.
Tom Pokorny,
Salida