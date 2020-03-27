Stick to truth, facts
It’s frustrating, to say the least, to hear widely disparate claims about COVID-19 and how it will play out across the country.
On the one hand, President Donald Trump said this week that, thanks to the federal government’s stimulus programs, “the economy will be roaring” by Easter.
This claim runs counter to what’s being said in states across the country – that, in many cases, the incidence of the disease is expected to peak in the next two to three weeks.
Judging from this week’s Salida Hospital District board meeting, the medical center is in the process of preparing for an increase in patient numbers in the next few weeks.
It’s about the same story elsewhere in Colorado and in most states across the country.
We realize the president is attempting to cheer the nation and keep citizens’ morale up in the midst of a national and worldwide crisis.
But pie-in-the-sky views and wild optimism while the nation hunkers down to the facts of business closures and millions and millions of people being laid off, not to mention a growing list of confirmed COVID-19 cases and a mounting death toll, does more harm than good.
Business owners as well as citizens in general need facts, the truth and best estimates based on current conditions in order make decisions going forward, for their businesses, for their families and themselves.
It is encouraging that the U.S. Senate and House have been able to set aside differences to put the good and the health of the nation before politics. For a change.
The Senate voted 96-0 to approve a $2 trillion stimulus package this week. As of late Thursday, the measure awaits action in the House.
County’s first death
This week officials announced the first COVID-19-related death in the county.
A news release said the victim was an 83-year-old man with underlying health issues. In keeping with national privacy laws, no other information was provided.
Our hearts and prayers go out to family and friends.
Polis: Stay at home
Late Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis issued a “stay at home” order.
The order allows activities such as grocery shopping, filling prescriptions, picking up takeout food and getting outdoor exercise, including walking, jogging and biking.
Essential businesses can continue to operate, including health care facilities, banks, media, gun shops, grocery and hardware stores.
The order means all nonessential businesses, which includes most retail shops, must now close.
“Our generation is being called upon to save the lives of our fellow Coloradans and fellow Americans,” the governor said. “And that sacrifice is staying home.”
‘It just made sense’
Erick Rist is coordinating an effort to put together owners and managers of vacant rental housing with medical and prison workers looking for short-term rooms who fear taking the virus home.
He said when he saw the number of short-term rentals available, and knowing from friends the concerns of workers in dealing with the virus, he told The Mail “it just made sense” the unused properties could possibly benefit others.
For details email erik@roguelemming.com.
Great, generous efforts all around. Thanks to all!
