by Rep. Jim Wilson
Have you ever gone through a haunted house at Halloween and every so often a body would pop up out of a casket and scare the bejeebers out of you?
Well, if you have had that experience, you have an inkling of what it is like at the Capitol these days. Things seem to be going along just fine, and then something you thought was dead “pops up.” So far, we have seen resurrection of abolishing the death penalty, unionizing state workers, replacing Columbus Day as a state holiday, basic life functions in public spaces – and the list goes on …
When you are in the minority, you are at a disadvantage in more ways than one. A, you do not know what “bodies” are going to pop up, and B, you do not know when they are going to pop up. What you do know is that sometime during the 120 days it is going to happen. For example, have you heard about any gun control bills yet? Pop!
Usually, during an election year, legislators keep their heads down so their constituents kind of forget the overreach bills of the past and focus attention on “all the good things we have done.” However, this year it seems “pedal is to the metal” and things are going to be jammed through no matter what. Trust me, some days it is a “haunted House” under the Golden Dome.
In spite of all the spooky stuff, good things are still getting done. As I like to say, “Good legislation is good legislation.” By the time you read this column, we will have reached the 50/70 point of this 120-day legislative session (50 days gone – 70 to go).
To date, my file cabinet contains “only” 321 House bills and 182 Senate bills – a total of 503. (Fifteen new bills were filed last Friday.) I say only, because the fewest bills filed during my prior seven years has been 587. The second-place total was 613. This year could be a record low, but do not bet your life savings on it just yet.
What most people do not realize is the majority of the bills passed during a session are bipartisan and many are unanimous. Unfortunately, the contentious ones receive the press coverage.
Speaking of the number of bills – to date, I am a House co-prime sponsor on 17 bills. As of this writing, all 17 bills are still alive in the process. I have one late-status bill that is yet to be filed – a bill dealing with the aftermath of the Decker Fire. We are attempting to designate a person in charge of all incident participants. A person who, figuratively, will know what both the right and left hands are doing.
On Friday, I was approached by both the speaker and the minority leader to be a prime sponsor on a bill to address the per diem rate for legislators within a 50-mile radius of Denver. If you add the per diem bill and the School Finance Bill (which I will be co-sponsoring in the House), my total will be approaching 20 for the session. The answer to the question “Are you staying busy?” would be “Yep.”
One of the good times at the Capitol occurs on the third Thursday of the month. The Sportsman’s Caucus (I am a co-sponsor of the group) meets on that day. We feed Scanga hot dogs to everyone at the Capitol. This past week we grilled 340 hot dogs and they all disappeared.
We meet as a sportsman’s group, but we feed all legislators, aides, State Patrol, office/Capitol staff, custodians, House and Senate sergeants and even a lot of lobbyists. It is good PR for the caucus and it helps to build a sense of family under the Golden Dome. Lord knows we need more of that sort of thing.
Another fun event occurred during that same Thursday. The Colorado Association of Gifted and Talented students was at the Capitol shadowing legislators. I was fortunate to have two young ladies from the Highlands Ranch/Douglas County area. Mackenzie (senior) and Maudie (eighth grade) were able to sit with me on the floor during second and third readings, attend the Sportsman’s Caucus meeting and observe our Education Committee in action.
You do not have to be with a group to visit the Capitol – just give my office a call and we can help coordinate your visit. It is a great experience.
I am sure this week will be full of surprises as well. The majority leader announced Friday to expect several late nights – boo! As always, feel free to call my office in the Capitol at 303-866-2747 or send me an email: wilsonforhd60@gmail.com or james.wilson.house@state.co.us.
Republican Jim Wilson of Salida represents Colorado House District 60.