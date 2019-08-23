County comp plan needs participation
Earlier this year Chaffee County commissioners launched a review of the county’s comprehensive plan.
The last comp plan was completed in 2000, and since then, over the past two decades, the county, its needs and direction have changed.
Discussion of updating the county comprehensive plan has been going on for several years. This summer, commissioners hired CTA Group to lead the effort to draft a plan. The firm is expected to present its proposed plan in March.
According to the county website Together Chaffee County, the plan provides a framework for zoning, subdivision regulations, annexations and other policies. The plan will be used to project the county’s collective vision, goals, objectives and policies, addressing both current and long-term needs.
The website lists elements that a plan could address, including “recreation and tourism, transportation, land use, economic development, affordable housing, environment, parks and open space, natural and cultural resources, hazards, capital improvements, water supply and conservation, efficiency in government, sustainability, energy and urban design.”
Why should you care about the comp plan?
Because, as indicated by the above noted elements, which cover virtually all aspects of life in the county, it will be used as an instrument to help guide the county’s future, its direction and development.
To be balanced, the plan should reflect the needs and wishes of all those who live in the county and call this their home.
But this means that all those with a stake in the county need to voice their concerns about what they see as issues and direction.
Several meetings to get comments on the county and its future have already been held. The website together.chaffeecounty.org has information on the plan and a survey asking for opinions on the county, its present and future.
Next week, an open house will be held at the Salida Steamplant ballroom at 6 p.m. Wednesday. According to the website, the meeting will include a presentation on the plan and where it’s at and a summary of information gathered from the first open house.
Findings to date as well as the plan itself will be open to discussion. The website notes, “As a community this will be your first opportunity to respond as well as challenge” information gathered to this point.
The comp plan will shape the county for years to come. It’s important that the plan include all those with a stake in the county and its future.
Your voice and your participation, at next week’s meeting, through the survey and through other involvement, can help create that direction and that future.
Celebrating history
Salida, Poncha Springs and all of Chaffee County have a rich history dating back some 150 years.
In recent years that history and heritage has not received the attention it deserves as focus shifted to outdoor recreation and the arts.
A new festival, Salida Heritage Days, planned for Sept. 27-29, will highlight the region’s history.
The inaugural edition will feature speakers, demonstrations, tours, costumed characters and an old-fashioned Alpine Park picnic, among other events.
Coming in late September, the festival will provide a boost to the tourism shoulder season.
Steve Chapman, an organizer, said he would like to have people leave the festival with a sense of pride in Salida’s history and a renewed focus on what we all share – this community’s heritage.
— MJB