Dear Editor:
Friends of Browns Canyon would like to express our appreciation to everyone who attended the recent film screening at the SteamPlant in support of our local public lands.
Wild Connections was the lead sponsor of the event, which we cosponsored along with the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Sangre de Cristo Chapter of the Sierra Club, 350 Central Colorado and Colorado Headwaters.
The free event was intended to educate and inform people about an imminent threat to our local public lands. The event was well attended, and it seemed like a lot of folks didn’t realize the extent to which our local public lands are threatened by proposals in the BLM’s Eastern Colorado Resource Management Plan.
If these proposals are allowed to stand, of the 658,000 acres managed by the BLM’s Royal Gorge Field Office, 98 percent would be open to mining, oil and gas extraction and other types of development. If this happens, the natural qualities and resources of these lands will be permanently lost.
In response to public feedback, local BLM officials originally identified more than 190,000 acres as Lands with Wilderness Characteristics, but the “preferred alternative” that came back from Washington, D.C., would manage only 1,300 acres as Lands with Wilderness Characteristics.
Additionally, the BLM currently manages 79,108 acres as Areas of Critical Environmental Concern (ACECs), but the preferred alternative would scale that back to 46,000 acres.
Lands threatened with loss of protection include the Railroad Gulch ACEC, which would adversely affect the southern portion of Browns Canyon, including the national monument. Other local lands threatened by this proposal include lands around Badger Creek, Cotopaxi, Coaldale and Table Mountain, all of which border the Arkansas River.
This proposal would not only affect the recreation opportunities that local residents value, it would also affect the local economy and the livelihoods of many of our neighbors, including river guides and outfitters, hunting and fishing guides, outdoor clothing and equipment shops, bicycle shops and everyone else whose income benefits from outdoor sports and recreation.
So for all the people who enjoy our local public lands – hikers, boaters, fishermen, hunters, campers, backpackers, mountain bikers, etc. – please help us protect these natural landscapes by submitting comments to the BLM by Sept. 20.
When commenting, it is important to be specific. Examples include requesting that the BLM manage the Railroad Gulch area, Badger Creek, Table Mountain and other inventoried areas for protection of their wilderness characteristics.
Another example would be to request that the BLM follow the recommendations in Alternative D to manage 101,400 acres as Areas of Critical Environmental Concern due to their important natural resource values, including fish and wildlife populations.
Comments can be submitted online at bit.ly/2kJEQuj. Comments can also be submitted by mail to the BLM Royal Gorge Field Office, 3028 E. Main St., Cañon City, CO 81212.
Michael Kunkel,
founding board member,
Friends of Browns Canyon