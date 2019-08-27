Dear Editor:
In the good old summertime
In the good old summertime
Strolling through a shady lane
With my baby mine
You hold her hand
And she holds yours
And that’s a very good sign
That she’s your tootsie wootsie
In the good old summertime
I don’t know about you, but I remember that old song. It was born in Tin Pan Alley, over 100 years ago, and was still very much alive in the 1950s and ’60s, when I was growing up. You’d hear it in old movies or TV commercials. If that song wasn’t performed a dozen times on “The Lawrence Welk Show,” I’ll eat my power steering belt.
In New York City, though, “the good old summertime” could be brutal. Solid weeks of the dreaded HHH days (hot, hazy and humid), temperature and humidity in the 90s, in a landscape of concrete, brick and asphalt.
But even HHH hell couldn’t change the one fundamental fact about summertime:
It was FUN!!!
School was out. Our parents tried corralling us with day camp – a couple of hundred kids, 8 to 13 years old, under amateur adult supervision. The inmates ran the asylum, running riot at public swimming pools, beaches and parks.
But we could entertain ourselves, too. Wiffle Ball, slapball, stickball, stoopball and endless arguments: Mantle versus Mays. Occasional air-conditioned escapes to movie theaters and bowling alleys. And to the Catskills, to sleepaway camp and resort hotels with swimming pools, sports fields and Valhalla-sized dining rooms, where people ate themselves into insensibility three times a day.
And for those with tootsie wootsies, summertime was not just good, but great. There were double dates to Rockaway and Jones Beach, to Palisades Amusement Park in New Jersey and outdoor concerts at Wollman Rink in Central Park …
I grew up and moved to Colorado, but “the good old summertime” didn’t change. It was always about FUN!!!
Living on a commune at 10,000 feet, summertime was brief but action-packed.
Friends arrived, friends of friends, total strangers. People lived in tents, lean-tos, tipis, campers. Summer was a time for loafing, fishing, climbing mountains and building log cabins, for all-night parties, bonfires and music.
Living in Salida back then, summer was also a blast.
Salida was a blue-collar town, and the collar was fraying – perfect for dropouts. Summertime was a paradise of laid-back living, odd jobs and outdoor recreation. Of volleyball in Riverside Park and softball, backyard potlucks and keg parties, smoking weed and avoiding the town’s three cops …
Today, summertime in Salida is FUN!!! on steroids.
Salida pulses with the high-octane energy of a boom town. Houses sprout like mushrooms on every vacant lot. People flood downtown all week, jamming restaurants and bars, floating down F Street on real estate bubbles, attending beer fests, music fests, boat races, bike races, craft fairs, art shows.
Amazingly, the tootsie wootsie principle still applies. Having one makes “the good old summertime” even better. That’s a-pretty darn good, as Lawrence Welk would say.
Marty Rush,
Salida