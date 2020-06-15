So far, it has been a year like no other – one that has stretched us beyond measure. Alongside the entire world, our little community has shifted its priorities. Other than heartbreak, what will be our defining moment in 2020? We are not powerless. What will help us break through and shine despite the hardships that have befallen us?
We all know the obvious answers, such as kindness, patience and respect for one another. Besides choosing to have a gentle spirit, there is something tangible we each can do that will play into our lives for the next 10 years.
The 2020 census, a count of our population, is not just about filling out a form. It’s about being counted so your family, friends and neighbors can thrive in more ways than one over the next decade. It’s also about being a part of history and making your mark.
The form has only 10 questions and takes about seven minutes to complete. Each completed census will bring in approximately $2,300 for Colorado. I don’t know about you, but I have never, not once, made $2,300 in seven minutes.
2020 census data will be used to directly reach us all in one way or another. Census results are used for planning and funding decisions for public services that we use day in, day out. These include:
• Health care and resources for hospitals and clinics.
• Emergency preparedness and public safety.
• Business and economic development.
• Cultural agendas and the arts.
• Schools and education programs.
• Family and social services.
• Housing programs.
• Roads, bridges and other public transit and infrastructure projects.
• Water and waste management.
• Environmental matters.
To bring it close to home, census data will be used to provide money and/or information to organizations in our county, including Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Salida Fire Department and Chaffee County Fire Protection District, Salida Council for the Arts, our schools and libraries in Salida and Buena Vista, The Alliance, Chaffee County Road and Bridge, Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity, Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Chaffee County Waste, Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District, Collegiate Peaks Trout Unlimited and Monarch Mountain.
Census results will also be used to determine if Colorado gets another seat in Congress and will define congressional and state legislative districts.
This is all good stuff. So, why is our county only at a 49.5 percent self-response rate? I believe our self-response should be higher by now, even with the presence of COVID-19, civil unrest, possible anti-government beliefs and maybe some apathy. Overall, I have found our community to be assertive and civic-minded. I have faith that we will get to where we need to be.
Over the past few months, a variety of community members and leaders have shared their thoughts about the 2020 census. Those thoughts have been captured on video and posted on social media. These individuals include Commissioners Keith Baker and Greg Felt, Salida Mayor P.T. Wood, County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell, Buena Vista Town Administrator Phillip Puckett, Poncha Springs Administrative Officer Brian Berger, longtime resident Marlene Pattinson, Craig Copelin of Monarch Anesthesia, Dr. Tiffany Rhodes of HRRMC, Ryan Kempfer of Salida Mountain Sports, Jessica Downing of SPOT, Monarch Mountain’s Dan Bender, Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. board members Jeff Post and Carlin Walsh, Marjie Gray of League of Women Voters, Lisa Yates of Buena Vista School District, Paul Erickson of Sangre de Cristo Electric, and the list goes on.
In Baker’s words, “A lot of money is allocated based on the census …” Erickson said, “I think that we here in the mountain valleys are underrepresented in Congress … If we’re not counted, they don’t know we’re here.” Bender talked about how the census impacts environmental issues, such as tree mitigation at Monarch Mountain. Downing shared that census results tie into planning for bicycle and pedestrian trails.
Yates mentioned that a good count can lead to funding for programs that are “vital for schools, students and younger children.” Copelin said, “By achieving a good census count, our county has the chance to get federal funding for health care and emergency preparedness … this is incredibly important in general and especially now in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.”
The general consensus is that the census is good for everyone. Your answers to 10 questions will strengthen us for the next 10 years. The power to change our little world is literally in your hands, Chaffee County.
April Obholz Bergeler is the U.S. census coordinator for Chaffee County.