Dear Editor:
Flying in a single-engine small plane just a few hundred feet above the Arkansas River Canyon, I was struck by the diversity of terrain and the stunning natural beauty of the public lands just southeast of Salida.
From that vantage point, you see the sturdy plateau of Table Mountain, the ripples of red rock that form a gateway to the lush riparian area of Badger Creek and the fertile and wild lands above Texas Creek where native hunters from the Ute tribe once stalked their big game quarry.
But I was also stunned to learn that these incredible wild places are in real jeopardy of being exploited and developed for oil, gas and mineral extraction by the very federal agency who manages them.
I’m the owner of Ravenswood Outdoors, a small outdoor gear sales and marketing firm that has been headquartered in Salida since 2017. While I thought I had explored most of the public lands in the Arkansas River Valley, I really did not know much at all about the expansive public lands just on the other side of our iconic Tenderfoot Mountain, the focal point of Salida’s historic downtown.
As a member of the Colorado Outdoor Business Alliance, I was offered the chance recently to take an informational flight around the area through the hard-working public land advocacy groups Wild Connections and EcoFlight.
Our local Royal Gorge Field Office for the Bureau of Land Management has been working on a long-term Resource Management Plan to protect these critical areas. In 2017, they submitted to the national BLM office a plan to identify and secure 278,000 acres of land worthy of special environmental protection in the Arkansas River Canyon Region.
But the national BLM, now run by William Perry Pendley – a Trump appointee who has spent the last 45 years of his legal career fighting for the private exploitation of public lands – responded to the locally developed draft plan with a “preferred alternative” that deems only 48,000 acres worthy of that distinction. That opens up key places like Badger Creek, Echo Canyon, Bear Mountain, Eightmile Mountain, Red Canyon, Cooper Mountain and Cucharas Canyon to oil, gas and mineral extraction.
The BLM has set a 90-day public comment period for their “preferred alternative” to the BLM Eastern Colorado Draft Resource Management Plan, which ends on Sept. 20.
You can make your voice heard through BLM’s e-planning website at go.usa.gov/xQcZT or submit your comments via mail to the Royal Gorge BLM Field Office at 3028 E. Main St. Cañon City, CO 81212.
It’s time for immediate action in a real fight for the protection of our wild public lands. I encourage all of my Arkansas River Valley friends and neighbors to tell the national BLM office what these precious areas mean to us and that they should be protected from exploitation.
Pete Scales,
Salida