Dear Editor:
Regarding Mr. Collyer’s April 28 letter:
To restore our country we must vote out Trump and Republican members of Congress who have enabled him. I actually agreed with your letter, but the further I read after the third paragraph the more I disagreed.
I want EPA regulations that prevent corporations from dumping their waste in a river just so they can make additional millions in profits.
I own several firearms but no assault rifles. I went through a background check and 10-day waiting period for each firearm. I want to ensure everyone else who wants to own a firearm goes through the same process and doesn’t just walk into a gun show and out with a firearm for who knows what purpose. Why do people who quote the Second Amendment always omit “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State”? To me “A well-regulated Militia” doesn’t mean anybody who wants an AR-15 can have one.
You state you will always vote for freedom; so will I. I will always support freedom of religion and freedom from religion. More important to me is maintaining separation of church and state as our Founding Fathers intended. I will not allow any religion be taught in school as it might not be my religion or your religion.
If your religion or mine is against birth control or abortion, fine, but I will not let that freedom be taken away from another individual. I have homosexual friends and relatives, and I will never allow their rights and freedoms to be diminished based on someone else’s religious beliefs or any other reason.
I feel the current administration’s goals are contrary to these freedoms and will do my best to prevent them from making judicial appointments that promote this agenda. I will also vote for members of Congress that will block the current administration’s agenda.
You can have freedom of speech but, unlike our president, know it comes with responsibility and consequences.
No one is saying you can’t burn fossil fuels, but don’t tell me that noise from windmills causes cancer. I live in a solar house but I also drive a pickup with a V-8 engine. Eat your meat, as I also enjoy a good grass-fed beef burger. Wear a red hat with MAGA on it and I will enjoy my freedom to judge you for it.
Taxes shouldn’t be a burden on the working class while corporations pay none and the government’s deficit soars. Keep your employer- or union-provided health insurance plan, but we have to have health insurance for those without. People without health insurance cost the taxpayers more. Education just makes us a better nation.
I want to restore our country by restoring intelligence and commonsense to the White House. I want a president who doesn’t promote drinking disinfectant or bombing hurricanes with nuclear weapons. A president who doesn’t repeat the same adjectives repeatedly. Vote him out before he destroys our country.
Pierre Lescure,
Salida