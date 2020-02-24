Question: What is the difference between God and a federal judge?
Answer: God knows he isn’t a federal judge.
On Feb. 6, U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs of North Carolina issued an injunction barring the Trump administration from implementing a policy that changes how the government calculates duration of an illegal immigrant’s unlawful presence in the country.
Although an injunction is the correct legal tool to stop someone from doing something, Biggs had a choice in how broad that injunction should be.
She could use an injunction that prevented the government from using the new calculation on plaintiffs who sued, or she could use a so-called nationwide injunction barring government from using the calculation against anyone, anywhere.
Biggs chose a nationwide injunction. Actually, that’s a misnomer. These are better called “universal” or even “absent-party” injunctions, because they aren’t limited either by geographic scope or parties they cover.
Instead, they stop government from enforcing a law or policy against anyone, anywhere.
Universal injunctions are controversial. U.S. Attorney General William Barr denounced them in a speech last May. Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen did so Feb. 12, and Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch have criticized them as well.
So, what exactly are they, and are they legal?
It’s wise to start our analysis with the Constitution, which defines the judicial branch’s role. Judges don’t pass laws or set broad policies, because that’s the job of other branches.
Instead, according to Article III, judges decide “Cases” and “Controversies,”which are actual legal disputes between specific parties. Whether civil suits between private parties or criminal cases involving government, these disputes are brought by the parties, and judges settle them for the parties.
It makes sense that when a judge issues an injunction in deciding a particular case, that injunction will not cover more than necessary.
Historically, when a plaintiff successfully challenged a law as unconstitutional, for example, the judge would most often block the government from enforcing the law against the plaintiff, rather than completely wipe that law from the books.
But the judiciary has grown more powerful and, since the 1960s, this has included issuing universal injunctions.
This type of injunction has become increasingly common as political activists try to enlist judges to make widespread policy changes that legislative or executive branches are designed to handle.
Universal injunctions cause a host of problems for our constitutional government – and for the judiciary itself.
First, they empower judges to exercise power over the entire government, rather than just the parties who brought a case before them.
Second, they give individual district judges far more power than they ought to have. Even if 1,000 judges have upheld a law, one granting a universal injunction means the law cannot be enforced anywhere.
Third, they undermine public confidence in the judiciary by giving judges near limitless power to undo laws and policies of the democratically accountable branches of government.
Finally, universal injunctions lead to what Gorsuch calls “rushed, high-stakes, low-information decisions.” Oftentimes, judges issue universal injunctions at the beginning of a case, even before resolving legal and factual issues.
When that happens, the Justice Department often appeals on an emergency basis. That’s not good, because it doesn’t give the higher courts, including the Supreme Court, the time they need to make sure they get the answer right.
The Supreme Court, in particular, prefers to weigh in on a legal issue only after many lower courts, lawyers and legal scholars have had time to discuss it. That debate sharpens arguments and refines issues. Emergency appeals, however, eliminate that.
The criticism of universal injunctions has reached a boiling point, and now it’s likely the Supreme Court will step in. On Jan. 17, the Supreme Court accepted the case of Trump v. Pennsylvania.
One of the questions presented there is whether the Court of Appeals erred when it affirmed a universal injunction striking down regulations that would have allowed employers with sincere religious or moral objections to opt out of providing contraceptive coverage in employers’ insurance plans.
The high court should take this opportunity to end the practice of issuing universal injunctions. It should remind lower courts that their power is limited to resolving cases and controversies, and they are not gods sitting in judgment over the rest of the government.
GianCarlo Canaparo is a legal fellow at The Heritage Foundation.