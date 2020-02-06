Dear Editor:
We would like to send a sincere thanks to Support Our Salida Schools (SOSS) for their generous grant to the Crest Academy for our winter trip to the Keystone Science School.
The trip provided our entire school with the opportunity to explore hands-on snow science in an outdoor environment, try cross-country skiing and experience two nights away from home.
As part of our curriculum, we highly value these experiential, environmental and place-based learning experiences, and we appreciate having the financial support to ensure that all of our students can attend.
Samantha Bahn,
The Crest Academy,
Salida