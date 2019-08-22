Dear Editor.
I know that some very thoughtful engineering went into restriping the highways around the area. U.S. 50 sports a new, double white line defining the bike lane.
In between the new white lines there is a tiny strip of highway showing – just about the width of a bicycle tire. You guessed it. Today I followed an Einstein concentrating very hard on keeping his tires right in between those white lines. He was doing a pretty good job of it too. But it was impossible to grant him the mandatory distance from my auto.
So please, bicycle people, keep the double white line to your left as you travel down U.S. 50.
Barb Abel,
Salida