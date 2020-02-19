Dear Editor:
I wish there were a viable way to dissociate money from politics. I also wish I were tall, dark and handsome. And a lot younger. Alas, my magic wand isn’t working today.
We Democrats must face a harsh reality. It’s possible, or perhaps even likely, that Trump will be re-elected in November.
The economy is generally perceived as strong, and presidents are likely to be re-elected if voters believe times are good. Moreover, the Trump campaign has amassed a fortune of cash with which to spread lies. If you wish to know more about the billion dollars the Trump campaign will spend in his disinformation campaign, please read this: theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2020/03/the-2020-disinformation-war/605530/.
That’s correct. A billion dollars on a disinformation campaign. Like it or not, the reality is that in today’s world, in the era of Trump, truth and facts are irrelevant.
Absent a well-articulated counter-narrative, Trump’s disinformation campaign will succeed, as it did in 2016. But one must have financial resources to be sure the counter-narrative reaches the voters who will decide the election. The combination of Trump’s billion-dollar disinformation campaign and the perceived good economy makes it even more likely that he’ll be re-elected.
A Trump re-election represents an existential threat to our democratic republic. We must do everything possible to prevent that horror.
Which means we must nominate Michael Bloomberg. While Bloomberg is not my first preference, there is simply no choice if we wish to defeat Trump.
Bloomberg is with us on critical issues that matter most. That includes dealing with climate change, protecting voting rights, appointing federal judges who will follow the Constitution instead of far-right lunacy, mitigating gun violence, providing access to health care as a fundamental human right, protecting women’s reproductive choice and safeguarding our borders but not locking kids in cages.
We must face the fact that the majority of voters believe we have a good economy. I would argue that credit for this goes to President Obama. And I’d suggest that while the economy may be great for the rich folks who benefited from Trump’s obscene tax cut, it’s not so great for everyone else. But those arguments will likely fall on deaf ears to many swing voters who will decide the election’s outcome in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
If Bernie Sanders is nominated, the Trump campaign strategy is obvious. Not only will Bernie’s Medicare-for-All take away your health insurance if you’re one of the 150 million folks whose health insurance is provided through their employer, but he’s a socialist whose risky schemes will destroy our economy.
Bloomberg is worth around $50 or $60 billion. It will be very hard to paint a self-made man like Bloomberg as a socialist.
If Trump spends a billion on his disinformation campaign, Bloomberg can counter it with 2 billion. Or 3 billion. Or 5 billion, or whatever it takes. No big deal for someone like Bloomberg with near-inexhaustible financial resources.
That’s the only way we can defeat Trump.
Frank Waxman,
Salida