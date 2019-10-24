Dear Editor:
Like the old Clint Eastwood film “For a Few Dollars More,” the state wants to squash what is left of TABOR’s attempt to rein in government spending.
Proposition CC would let the state government retain the excess few dollars more they overcollected. Government assures us it would be put to good use. Government always knows best.
Last year Chaffee County asked for a few dollars more – boosting local sales tax to 8.6 percent paid daily by residents. Again, raising the cost of living, along with the unaffordable housing – is that good for all?
Locally 5A is a leap in property taxes, creating a growing and endless revenue stream for Colorado Mountain College – and property owners will pay CMC more as property values increase.
The latest mailer by Friends of Salida Schools suggests a modest investment base on a home’s “actual value.” Dave Armstrong needs to explain this as opposed to “assessed value” and “market value,” and Dave, why didn’t you mention the burden to commercial real estate owners? It’s as vague as the ballot language itself. The mailer exclaims the wonderful career training for those who probably won’t find affordable housing to live here.
This may sound like a narrow world view and it may sound like I’m anti-government, but those who currently live here should be able to afford to continue to live here. The small-town feel is becoming exclusive. Don’t understand how you grow and stay small.
CMC walked away from BV after basically getting a free facility. But the BV school district was unwilling to join because of the tax increases. Now, CMC has set their sights on Salida. Is 5A a necessity or just nice to have?
Once again, it’s always just few dollars more, pennies on the dollar – which all adds up. Can’t wait to see what happens next year – maybe a water rate increase, a carbon tax, rec district or maybe a surtax on old, irrelevant deplorables who just take up space?
Stan Cymansky,
Salida