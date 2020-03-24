Dear Editor:
I took a week off work and went back to work this week. I was horrified to hear that my very hardworking co-workers have been treated so horribly by some customers – yelling and screaming at them for not having products on the shelves.
My co-workers have to hide at times just to cry. They are so brave. Be kind to the employees of grocery stores. They have families, they worry about their health, they also worry about having food for their families as well. They show up to work daily, ignoring their needs to provide a service to the public. Be kind and try thanking one of them.
They work hard stocking those shelves, which the hoarders keep raping, and they do it with a smile on their faces. Stop harassing them. It is not their fault that the shelves are empty.
Sharon Kubik,
Salida