Dear Editor:
Those for whom the word “socialism” evokes immediate visceral panic should look more closely at the history of this political and economic philosophy in the U.S. and into its meaning in our country today. A more accurate expression for its current manifestation in North America is “social democracy.”
Ours is primarily a capitalist system, but it is termed a “mixed economy” because it also comprises elements common to social democracies like many of those in Europe. Consider, for example, Social Security and Medicare. Also consider the benefits that these programs provide elderly Americans, an increasing number of whom will rely exclusively on them in retirement.
Few of us question the value of Social Security and Medicare to the general health of our society, and most seniors in our country look forward to qualifying and, once enrolled, feel immediate relief. However, some do question the sustainability of these programs, though those concerns are overblown.
If we, as a society, decide to continue adequate funding for them and for a host of additional socially responsible programs that can underpin our common good into the future, we can institute policies that will do so.
We must recognize the distortions in our current conditions: the inadequacies of our health and education systems, the scandalously inhumane and incoherent immigration system, the failure to value honest work and the consequent inequality in the distribution of wealth and income, the underinvestment in infrastructure, the unwillingness to accept scientific consensus and, more fundamentally, our manipulation by oligarchs and their plutocracy.
We must recognize that there is a role for government in the regulation of markets, in the equitable distribution of income and wealth throughout society, in relieving the risk and consequent stress of imminent bankruptcy due to illness or injury, to name a few examples.
Clearly, our system is overbalanced toward capitalism at the expense of social responsibility and to the extent of endangering our future stability, prosperity and pursuit of happiness.
In short, it is now time that we recognize the need for more elements of social democracy in our mixed economy. And for those who panic at the mention of the word “socialism,” it is time to recognize that the word is used simply to distract from the many possibilities and enormous potential in our country.
Simeon Thomas,
Salida