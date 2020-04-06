Dear Editor:
On behalf of the board at the Salida Community Center, we would like to personally thank all of the volunteers for your time at our monthly food distribution.
We live in such a great community with so many giving and caring people. The major person to thank for making this event happen the way it did is our director, Elaine Allamang. Elaine worked tirelessly for weeks to make it a success.
Please pass your gratitude along to Elaine when you see her or please email her at salidacomminitycenter@yahoo.com.
A big thank you to all of the volunteers that made this possible, the delivery drivers that delivered food from Cotopaxi to Buena Vista and the volunteers that stayed here at the center unloading trucks and handing out food.
Thank you to Kelly and staff of Cellar Wine and Spirits for all the boxes. Thank you to Wano Urbonas, Chaffee County environmental health manager, for taking the time to check everyone’s temperature to make sure we were safe.
A big thank you to Dan R. from Heart of the Rockies radio stations, Marc Scott of the River Rat radio Station, KHEN and The Mountain Mail for helping us get the information out.
Also would like to thank Patio Pancake Place for the generous donation of all the eggs that were handed out.
A big shout-out to everyone that made this possible and please forgive me if we left anyone out.
The delivery system went well and handing out food was great. The volunteers did such a good job of not making people wait in line and observing the 6-foot rule, etc. Thanks to Care and Share of Colorado Springs, because without them stepping up and letting us get two “semi loads” we would not have had enough food to hand out. Four volunteers stayed until 2 p.m. and all of the food did get handed out.
These are the preliminary totals of how many people received food. Over 500 boxes – delivery and hand out (112 CSFP (Senior Boxes), TEFAP boxes – 320 adults and 90 children).
Thank you to Central Colorado Humanists. They provided shampoo, conditioner, toilet paper, soap, etc. and by the end of the day everything was handed out.
Great job, all! We would like to think that next month will be a normal handout but, we are currently planning on a similar event. With the help of all the great volunteers we will be able to handle this again.
Sara Ward and Ark Valley Helping Hands volunteers.
We had a couple of minor issues with dogs that accompanied drivers to the center. For the protection of our staff, we would request that, if animals cannot be under the owner’s control that they be left at another location.
Thanks again and everyone stay safe.
Board of directors,
Salida Community Center