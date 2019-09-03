Avoid raising costs
Last week, Chaffee County commissioners and representatives of CTA Group held a community meeting to review and discuss the county’s comprehensive plan.
At the session, the 80 or so area residents attending were asked a variety of questions, including what types of housing the county should consider, what tools to consider to support business and what are the county’s most significant health care issues.
One question asked was what is the county’s most pressing need. An overwhelming number of those attending answered “affordable housing.”
Asked if they personally knew anyone negatively impacted by housing costs, about 75 percent said yes. Asked to set a range of what would be affordable rent, a majority said $600-$900.
Another question related to housing was should the county’s minimum lot size be 2 acres or 5 acres. The great majority of participants responded that the minimum should be 5 acres.
A question that could have been asked – but was not – would be should the county avoid taking any action that would negatively affect affordable housing cost?
It stands to reason that if the county’s biggest concern is affordable housing, then steps the county might take with revising and updating its comprehensive plan should avoid making the problem worse, or raising the cost of housing.
But if the county follows a recommendation made at last week’s meeting, to raise the minimum lot size of rural subdivisions from 2 acres to 5 acres, that action would almost certainly serve to raise housing cost and make housing less affordable.
Requiring subdivisions in the county to go from the present 2-acre minimum to 5 acres would obviously make the cost of rural homes just that much more expensive. Fewer buyers would be able to afford the cost of land and would be forced to look elsewhere for their new home.
This step would have a direct impact on housing costs in the market. Requiring a 5-acre minimum lot size raises the cost of land, which in turn raises the cost of other land throughout the county.
It’s the law of supply and demand. If the supply of a commodity, in this instance lots in the county, is reduced by increasing lot size, the cost of all land in the county as well as in municipalities is directly affected.
If land cost goes up, the cost of housing goes up accordingly, and housing of all types – from rentals to condos to townhomes to single-family homes – becomes just that much less affordable.
The first draft of the county’s revised comp plan is still months down the road. However, if commissioners are sincere about not making housing more costly and less affordable, they will avoid taking actions such as increasing minimum lot sizes from 2 to 5 acres that would make the problem worse.
Forecast: rain?
Remember this past spring, when Arkansas Basin snowpack at the end of April was at 127 percent of median? Or precipitation in Salida as of May 31 stood at 4.2 inches, above the January-May average of 3.84 inches? Or that summer’s monsoons would bring above-average moisture to Colorado and the valley?
The fact is, Salida and the county’s south end have been dry over the summer. Precip here averages 4.0 inches for the three months: 0.83 in June; 1.6 in July and 1.57 in August.
Rain measured in Salida, however, stands at 1.45 inches for the past three months, just 36 percent of average. Further, the summer’s warmest stretch has been the past week, with temperatures consistently in the upper 80s.
The NWS forecast for the week calls for cooler weather and an improving chance for rain. Now if that forecast would actually come about ...
— MJB