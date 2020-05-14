Allowing alcohol in our parks would be consistent with many towns throughout the West and the country and world. This is just not an uncommon law.
Why does it seem that this little town, which can be so progressive and thoughtful, remain so behind the times in any forward thinking? And now our city is trying to do just that, in a limited way. If we allow this law and it does not work, it will be easy enough to change it back, but it will not be a problem. Most people are responsible, caring and want to take care of the open space that they are allowed to use.
People who are going to leave garbage or get drunk are most likely already doing just that, and we should not punish the entire population for the bad acts of a few.
This applies to locals and visitors. This is a law that can assist our economy get back on track and can continue to be a positive into the future.
Please, Editor and those who oppose this new law, do not stick your collective heads in the sand and say we cannot have this. I think this will be a good rule change now and into the future.
Chris B. Miller,
Salida