Dear Editor,
As most of you know, I have coordinated Salida School District’s staff appreciation every year for 14 years.
Generally, appreciation weeks are during the first two weeks of April. Unfortunately, because of this nasty virus, it has been postponed.
So, for this year, I would like to still give a heartfelt “thank you” to all the staff of the Salida School District for all your hard work, dedication and pulling together to make sure our students are still learning.
We are stronger together and we will pull through this. Until we can meet again face to face, thank you. You are all appreciated very dearly.
At this time, I would like to send out a big thank you to those business that have already contributed this year: AAE Rafting Company, The Lost Cajun restaurant, Salida Auto & Diesel, Ace Hardware, the Snap- On Tools truck, Vital Living, and VN Nail Salon.
A special thank you to High Country Bank, Jeff Post and First Colorado Land Office, and Stewart Andersons of Anderson & Hughes P.C. for their monetary contributions.
Thank you to the businesses who were going contribute but I did not get to pick up yet: ArkAnglers and Arkansas Fly Shop, Brady’s West, Split Happens Bowling, Los Girasoles Restaurant, Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant, The Wine Cellar, Swartz & Young C.P.A., McFarland Gas Company, Dvorak’s Rafting, The Mixing Bowl, Wild Horses Salon, Pro-Styles Hair Salon, Salida Greenhouse and Wallbangers Sports Bar & Grill.
If I have missed anyone I am sorry.
I would also like to say thank you to our retirees this year.
Through the years your hard work and dedication did not go unnoticed. I will be sending you something special as soon as I am able to. Thank you, again. You are special and will be missed.
As soon as I can, I will continue with the Salida School District’s appreciation.
Thank you to our wonderful community who have, through the years, supported and expressed such big hearts to our school district. I have said this before and it holds true, we are truly blessed to live in a great community.
As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”
Thank you for all your hard work and dedication to the Salida School District R-32-J.
Evalyn Parks,
Salida School District R-32-J