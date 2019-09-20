Dear Editor:
Back in late November, just after the mayor of Poncha Springs objected to the Salida city administrator hiring, former Councilwoman Eileen Rogers urged our elected officials to “circle your wagons” in support of Drew Nelson (Nov. 27).
Dutifully, the Shores, Bomers and Pappenforts of the world answered the call. In the movie “Casablanca” this was termed “round up the usual suspects.” In Salida, we get the same small group of myopic loyalists, willing to back any policy no matter how absurd.
As a councilman, Dan Shore first told us Drew Nelson had a mental illness but was otherwise a great person. He also claimed he would not tolerate any bad boy behavior from Nelson. According to Shore, “the city has a zero tolerance on unacceptable behavior” as far as Nelson goes.
Pappenfort was once sounding alarms about Nelson on behalf of one or more victims. In an email to Councilman Shore last November, she wrote, “Drew needs to be monitored to assure he treats staff respectfully. How about a life coach/staff advocate with an emphasis on eradicating bullying in the workplace?”
So what happened after Nelson abruptly fired former Finance Director Jodi McClurkin? Shore backed the man without further qualification, and on Dec. 7 Pappenfort completed a transformation into Nelson’s cheerleader: “Over time, I have found Mr. Nelson to be professional, responsive and kind.”
But what if the New York Times is right and circling your wagons reinforces a polarized society? In his article entitled “Circling the Wagons” from June 5, 2004, Times columnist (and coincidentally my college classmate) David Brooks observed, “Once they have formed an affiliation, people bend their philosophies and their perceptions of reality so they become more and more aligned with members of their political tribe.”
This leads to politics as a “tribal business,” causes folks to “embrace one-sided attitudes and perceptions” and leads to “subrational partisanship.”
In other words, once the group they belong to does something abhorrent, they go with the flow and adopt a defensive stance which appears irrational to outside observers. Voila – the pro-Drew forces in a literal nutshell.
So what would have happened if Pappenfort and Councilwoman Brown-Kovacic had followed their self-professed feminist ideals and fought courageously for the women of this town who spoke out for female employees who felt ostracized and demeaned by Drew Nelson?
Or if Dan Shore had met his own lofty standards and demonstrated himself to be a municipal leader not ruled by tribalism, but instead by the highest standard for integrity?
We might have wound up with a city administrator who had the support of the entire town and avoided a brutally divisive chapter in Salida’s history.
Perhaps Eileen Rogers would like to weigh in again. Should Salida citizens “circle your wagons” to protect Drew Nelson, or “circle your wagons” to protect themselves from amoral city officials?
Vince Phillips,
Salida