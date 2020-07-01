Dear Editor:
Salida Youth Baseball would like to thank all of our 2020 sponsors for supporting our local youth baseball program this Summer.
We realize that this has been a tough year with the COVID and having your financial support is very much appreciated.
First we would like to thank Western Archery for making the all weather outdoor mesh signs. They came out so nice. Thank you for supporting our program.
Thank you to the following sponsors for purchasing signs, decals, and t-shirts. King Chiropractic, Napa Auto Parts, Architectural Glass, Atmos Energy, Diesslin Structures, Gunderman Auto Body, Here’s the Scoop, High Country Bank, Jenna Mazzucca Esq.,PC, Mariposa Windows & Doors, Patio Pancake, Pinon Real Estate, Salida Sport and Spine, Silver Ridge Lodge, Stotler and Young CPA, Su Casa, VFW, Y & K Excavation, Butala Sand and Gravel, La Placita (Julie Lazrine), Las Camelinas, Lewis & Glenn Funeral Home, Lowry Construction, Mo Burrito, Mountain River Credit Union, Palace Hotel, Poncha Lumber, Salida Mountain Sports, Ski the Rockies (Blane Jackson), State Farm, and Terra Firma Forestry.
We would like to thank Isa Adams for painting our wood signs.
With Great Thanks,
Mandy Jackson
Salida Youth Baseball