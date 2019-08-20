Banning a mistake
Last week, the Iraeli government banned the visits of Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, the first Muslim women elected to Congress.
Both have been outspoken critics of Israel and both have advocated for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, an effort to split the nation off from the world and cause economic harm over Israel’s Palestinian policies.
Routinely we would be on the opposite side of just about any political question the two congresswomen might support, and we certainly do not support the BDS movement.
But by initially banning the two from visiting, Israel comes across as a country opposed to free speech and democratic principles, which is exactly what the two congresswomen hoped to point out. We say “initially” because Israel did on humanitarian grounds approve entry of Rep. Tlaib to visit her Palestinian grandmother, an offer that was ultimately refused.
Yes, Israel has laws that say it can refuse entry to anyone whose intent it is to harm the nation. And the two Americans did and do have that intent.
However, they are duly elected members of Congress, and though they are critics, they are representatives of the U.S. government and the people of this country.
Yes, the two would have made every effort to embarrass Israel and its government. But the visit would in all likelihood have been in the news one day and forgotten the next.
And if it had allowed the visits, Israel could have pointed to them as examples of its tolerance, that it would allow two of its most vocal critics, enemies in fact, to enter the country.
The two representatives’ visit was a no-win situation for Israel.
However, based on what’s publicly known at this time, by blocking the visit, Israel does more to damage its worldwide reputation as a democracy than any harm Reps. Omar and Tlaib might have done in speeches or meetings.
CMC issue to voters
Last week, the Salida school board voted as expected to put a question of whether or not to join the Colorado Mountain College tax district before voters in November.
School officials had considered putting a second question on the ballot, to fund a new building to serve both district and CMC needs, should the annexation question prove successful.
Putting just the one question on the ballot simplifies matters. It will allow the electorate to focus on just the one issue, whether to join the CMC district or not.
Voters will be able to weigh whether lower-cost tuition, tuition-free concurrent enrollment for high school students, trades and industry training and lifelong learning classes are something for which they are willing to pay a property tax of 3.99 mills.
In the next 11 weeks, look for much more information and comment as the Nov. 5 election approaches.
School year starting
Schools in Chaffee and western Fremont counties are already in session or will be by week’s end.
It means buses will be out on roads and highways. In town, parents will be driving kids to or picking them up from school. Or, in many cases, students will be walking, pedaling or driving themselves to and from school.
Motorists need to be aware, to use caution in town and where buses are traveling. As the new school year begins, keep safety in mind at all times.
— MJB