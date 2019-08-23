Dear Editor:
They say time flies when you’re having fun. Well, time didn’t fly and it wasn’t fun when our bedroom got flooded July 9 due to our neighbor’s ditch.
Everything in the bedroom had to come out many times.
The next day, Paul with KW Construction brought over a big HEPA machine to keep down mold, thank you.
Emerald Carpet Care got here at 6 p.m. July 10 and stayed till 9 p.m., sucking up water, treating brand-new carpet and taking out pad and leaving fans to dry out carpet. Thank you, Norm and Taylor; you were very good and I would use you again.
Sheet rock had to be taken out and new insulation put in. We took out sheet rock and replaced insulation but did not want to do the mud work and texture. That’s where Rick Guthrie and his crew, Joe, David and Darrel, came to the rescue and got the job done sooner and quicker than planned. You guys “rock.”
We were then able to get everything repainted. Bob Phillips came out and put in new pad and restretched two-month-old new carpet. Thank you, Bob.
Last but not least, thanks to my husband, Tom (who will read this and say “my, she does know how to carry on”), for all your hard work, and amazingly enough we are still married, even with my anger issues.
Bonnie L. Clock,
Poncha Springs