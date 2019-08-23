Dear Editor:
Yes, I remember those days also. We moved seven times by the time I was 13, finally settling down on West Second Street. From there, I walked to high school, mother walked to the Spa where she washed dishes, then walked home again.
I remember alleys were for parking (the one car) families had, and the streets were open for traffic, not parking. Back-breaking work for my dad was with the great Rio Grande Railroad, but we had health insurance and we had Mr. Harold Koster, who helped everybody. I remember well …
Liz Dickson,
Salida