Dear Editor:
To readers and residents of Chaffee County.
Re: “Chaffee Public Health answers pet questions” (May 6).
I would like to respond to the article concerning pets and COVID-19 per Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director.
I find it interesting that while COVID-19 is a virus for humans, it remains where “ … further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by the virus.” As is stated on the CDC website (cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/animals.html) in relationship to animals:
“At this time, there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Based on the limited information available to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low.”
While Ms. Carlstrom has canned questions in her Facebook live update and in her article, she fails to even once quote an accurate and knowledgeable scientific study, research or statement in her decisions that were made to close the Loyal Duke’s Dog Park in Salida, and I believe the other one in Buena Vista, on May 5.
These parks have been open the entire time, since the “stay-at-home” orders from the governor and those that enjoy these parks with their animals. Yet Ms. Carlstrom decides on May 5 to invoke a senseless and baseless health order to both cities to close these dog parks.
These dog parks are for the enjoyment and exercise that the animals we have in this area are “allowed” to run free. The posting of a health order that dated back to March 25 is absurd.
I would like to commend Mike Post of Salida Parks and Rec in responding to my questions about the park closure in a timely and professional manner. He also was able to reopen the park for the enjoyment and allowance of the animals of this city to have a place to run and play with other dogs.
As I indicated to Mike in our email communications, this park had been open since day one of the COVID-19 orders, and not once has someone that frequents this park been infected or had any problems with the animals and people that do come to this open space. Responsible people at these parks know that if they are sick or feeling sick, they do not bring their animals to the park, thus following the “sensible” rules of when sick, stay home.
Decisions that are baseless, and acknowledgement by those that want to “govern” or be able to make these decisions, need to be better informed and receive information that warrants such a mandate which Ms. Carlstom presented to the people of Salida and Buena Vista to those respectable animal owners.
Dennis Hunter,
Salida