Dear Editor:

The Man Out of Town

When the panic hits and the shops shut down

That man will still be working just out of town

He’s got cows to feed and heifers to calve

Time off is one thing he just doesn’t have

He’s not one bit concerned that your vacation is canceled

Hell, he’s gotta make sure the chores are handled

Who’s going to do it when he’s not around?

Look for volunteers and there ain’t a sound

He’s got crops to plant and water to run

It’s sunset and the jobs ain’t even done

He continues his work, panic and all

Not because of himself but because y’all

He knows his importance whether you do or not

Truth be told without him you’ve got diddly squat

He brings food to your table and fills your plate

But hell you’re too busy worrying about your Charmin state

So close it up and buy out the stores

While he’s still out there doing your chores

It’s once again that I ask that you thank the Ag

Cause without them there’s no food in your reusable bag

Bailey DeBuano,

Salida