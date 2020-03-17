Dear Editor:
The Man Out of Town
When the panic hits and the shops shut down
That man will still be working just out of town
He’s got cows to feed and heifers to calve
Time off is one thing he just doesn’t have
He’s not one bit concerned that your vacation is canceled
Hell, he’s gotta make sure the chores are handled
Who’s going to do it when he’s not around?
Look for volunteers and there ain’t a sound
He’s got crops to plant and water to run
It’s sunset and the jobs ain’t even done
He continues his work, panic and all
Not because of himself but because y’all
He knows his importance whether you do or not
Truth be told without him you’ve got diddly squat
He brings food to your table and fills your plate
But hell you’re too busy worrying about your Charmin state
So close it up and buy out the stores
While he’s still out there doing your chores
It’s once again that I ask that you thank the Ag
Cause without them there’s no food in your reusable bag
Bailey DeBuano,
Salida