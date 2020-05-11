Dear Editor:
May 6 was National Nurses Day. Several nurses were invited to the White House to speak. One of the nurses spoke about how they were experiencing a lack of PPE (personal protective equipment) and that she had to wash her mask several times.
Trump then interrupted her, saying that there are millions of masks, and “we are making them all over the country.” Why, when a medical professional who is on the front lines is saying this, the president doesn’t even offer to help is beyond me. Instead of saying, “Wow! Tell me where this is and I will fix it,” no, he goes on about how great they are doing.
How our so-called leader doesn’t take this seriously is unacceptable. Unfortunately, this is our leader, who only cares about opening the country at the risk to us all. God bless the nurse who spoke out live on TV, not fake news as he calls it.
May 12 is International Nurses Day. May 12 is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, born May 12, 1820, in Florence, Italy. Her byname “The Lady with the Lamp” came from when she volunteered during the Crimean War in Turkey. She was assigned to a British hospital that cared for British and Allied soldiers. She was the founder of modern-day nursing.
So on May 12, please remember all the nurses around the world who give of themselves for others. God bless them all.
Len Baldini,
Salida