Folks pull together
Over the past month, the coronavirus has dominated the news including growing numbers of cases and with the infections, deaths.
There’s more: nonessential businesses have been ordered to close; many businesses that are open face diminished sales; people have been laid off, going on unemployment; visitors are told to stay home; events from FIBArk to Salida Heritage Days have been canceled; and the list goes on.
But in the midst of too often bleak, sad and discouraging news are items of cheer, of offerings of help and assistance, of creativity, of generosity and giving, of fun and cheer. Here are some of them.
• Salida car dealers have found ways to continue to sell vehicles, referring buyers to online inventories, setting up test drives, communicating with customers by phone and social media, providing loan applications online.
• Salida pack manufacturer Oveja Negra made masks with cloth contributed by The Hodgepodge with Chaffee County Public Health staff distributing several hundred free to the community on Wednesday.
• The Salida Community Center Thursday distributed some 13 pallets of food under Emergency Food Assistance and Commodity Supplemental Food programs.
• To relieve stress and cope with the virus, locals are joining yowlers across the state and nation to get out at 8 p.m. and howl into the evening. Nothing like a bit of venting to release pain and tension.
• Under guidance of Salida school administrators and teachers, students are adapting “fairly amazing” to “emergency alternative education in the midst of a global epidemic,” which by another term is attending school at home via computer.
• Salida High School seniors will still be able to walk across a stage and get congratulations and a diploma, though instead of being held Memorial Day weekend, ceremonies will be in July.
• Colorado Mountain College is waiving summer class tuition and book fees, putting up $1,000 scholarships to in-district students retroactive to 2017 and later grads and contributing $25,000 to Chaffee County Community Foundation.
• Speaking of, as of this week CCCF has distributed $41,000 in assistance through its emergency response fund, part of some $280,000 raised in contributions from local governments, businesses and individuals. Foundation officials say they expect community needs to overtake funds received.
• While they no doubt would have preferred “the real thing,” kids nonetheless had a great time with The Mail’s newspaper Easter egg hunt. For the smiling faces see page 10.
• Instead of a community egg hunt, Poncha Springs conducted a covert hunt at homes throughout town with volunteers assisting the big bunny.
• Salidan Mica Steele is making “packets of positives,” red paper hearts with positive quotes and sayings and giving them away. Happiness is a choice, she says.
In the midst of the coronavirus, it is events and offerings like this that pull a community together with kindness, charity, caring and love, for strangers as well as family, friends and neighbors.
We will get through this together.
You say it’s spring?
The past week has been anything but spring-like in Colorado and the Upper Arkansas Valley with highs in the 40s and biting 15-20 mph winds.
The silver lining in the below average temps is, with almost no snowmelt, snowpack statewide has held at about 99 percent of median with the valley holding at 105 percent.
This is good news for Upper Arkansas irrigators and commercial rafting, though the boating season is likely to see a late start among potentially other questions thanks to the coronavirus and its impact.
— MJB