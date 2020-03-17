Dear Editor:
It seems to me now that the 18-year Afghan war is ending, we should start redirecting some federal spending to health security for our citizens.
We spend hundreds of billions of hard-earned dollars per year fighting people overseas who don’t like our country. Many more Americans have died or been bankrupt here in our homeland because we can’t find any funds for health care security for the 20 million of our neighbors, families and friends who have little or no medical coverage in a country where health care is among the most expensive in the world.
Politicians of both parties in Washington can spend hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars to bail out various industries and assure executive bonuses but cannot agree that health security for our families and individuals is a much more important strategic priority.
The only people who argue against single-payer health care for the security of our citizens are almost always people who have excellent health coverage – like our leaders in Washington. They don’t have to worry about getting excellent health care or receiving huge medical bills on minimum wage.
The current health emergency offers us an important opportunity to examine and correct our spending priorities. We all need to send that message to legislators that health security for all Americans is necessary now.
Ray Gabriel,
Salida