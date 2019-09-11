Dear Editor:
A huge thank you to everyone who contributed to the Central Colorado Humanists’ Scholarship Fund.
We held our fourth and most successful garage sale yet over the Labor Day weekend. This event is our main fundraiser for the year. The timing is perfect since we emptied the fund in May giving away $9,000 to local students.
We especially thank Hannelore and Ray Gabriel for the use of their front yard for the sale. We couldn’t have a more visible spot for the sale or more gracious hosts.
We thank our members who saved sale items all year for the sale. In particular, Pete Bond for an inflatable canoe, Judy Hoch, Scott and Diana Adams for an antique sewing machine.
We thank our anonymous donor who matched our scholarship donation jar up to $500.
We thank our members who spent hours of their time working the sale.
We thank all the shoppers, many of who came back time and again to see what new treasures were available.
Though the Labor Day sale is our major fundraiser, we have many others to thank for supporting our scholarship drive. We thank everyone who drops a dollar in the Scholarship Jar at Sunday Science.
We thank all the Salida businesses that have supported our cause. First, we thank Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub for feeding us their incredible pizza at a recent Moonlight Monday. We thank Steve Chapman for entertaining and educating us on a Salida History Tour. We thank Soulcraft Brewing for their incredible brewing skills and for sponsoring us with “Craft For a Cause.” What a great community we live in!
Central Colorado Humanists believe that education is one of our key missions. We educate ourselves and the community with programs such as our monthly Sunday Science program, and we support our local high school students in their dreams of a college education. Read more about us at centralcoloradohumanists.org.
Best wishes to our six high school scholarship recipients as they leave for college!
The Central Colorado Humanists’ board:
Jane Jolley, president;
Dan Bishop, vice president;
Libby Fay, treasurer;
Marilyn Moore, secretary;
Layne Kottmeier; Gene Marsh;
Dan Smith; and Janet Williams