Dear Editor:
I have been monitoring prices of a wholesale gallon since June 3.
The price has varied from $1.74 on June 3 to $1.67 on Aug. 12.
During that period, gasoline prices in Salida have gone from $3.09 to $2.99 to $2.93 as of Sept. 3.
Now that tourist season is over, gas stations should stop gouging the locals.
It is time to quit price fixing and give us all a break. Since Salida is a captive market, price competition must be viewed as unnecessary by the local stations.
Jerry Jacobs,
Salida