‘Let the show go on’
Salida will continue with its Independence Day fireworks display – weather and climate conditions permitting.
Fire Chief Doug Bess earlier had discussed with city council members possibly changing to an alternative, a display put on by a couple dozen drones or a laser light show.
He said other communities were considering alternative ideas because of dangers posed by fireworks setting off fires on dry terrain.
But fireworks are a longtime community favorite, as the chief noted from an unofficial town survey along with the unanimous support from the Salida Business Alliance.
Lasers or drones simply would not have anywhere near the impact of shells bursting high in the night sky in a multitude of colors and shapes, bursts which can be seen and heard from miles away to the north, west and south.
Every community is different with unique fire exposure, depending on surrounding terrain. Other communities can have higher fire dangers or different circumstances that can play into decisions on whether or not to put on fireworks displays.
In some instances community members may not want displays, which, judging from traditions and comments received locally, is definitely not the case for most folks in Salida.
Looking at prevailing conditions at the time of displays is certainly appropriate. In the not distant past, Salida’s July Fourth show has been postponed because of dry conditions.
Most folks understand and go along with local officials’ decisions. When fire danger is high or extreme, fireworks displays are not worth the risk they can present.
But that’s a year-by-year decision, which in most years is not an issue in Salida in early July.
In the meantime, we agree with business alliance and most community members: Let the show go on!
Moffat’s pot issues
Tiny Moffat, a town with about 116 residents, has a big cannabis issue.
A recent Mountain Mail story highlighted Moffat and the town’s annexations of some 425 acres to be developed as commercial and residential property.
Seventy-five acres have been zoned for commercial cannabis uses.
By comparison, in Chaffee County, only the city of Salida allows retail pot sales and that’s at three locations on lots that cumulatively probably don’t add up to much more than an acre in size.
The county does permit grow operations and has received a request to expand an existing facility.
In Moffat a group has formed to question and oppose the annexation. Whether these citizens can alter or block earlier town decisions, however, remains to be seen.
Good snow news
In something of a surprise, the snowpack in the Arkansas Basin stands at 120 percent of median.
We say “surprise” because of the perception of relatively light snowfall and warm weather the past six weeks or so in Salida and the county.
But then snowpack this year in Colorado is definitely feast or famine. Winter storms have favored northern mountains, including northern areas of the basin around Leadville and Lake County.
A tour through Leadville residential neighborhoods in fact shows snow piled high with walkways cutting through 2-plus feet or so of snow to get to doors and front porches.
The ample snowpack in the southern Sawatch Range has prompted Monarch Mountain officials to announce the area will remain open a week longer, to a closing date of April 12. That’s good news for skiers, boarders and the region’s economy.
— MJB