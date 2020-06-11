Dear Editor:
Heads up: Do not call The Mountain Mail this Friday – they did not forget to insert your puzzle.
When the coronavirus pandemic started, I felt the isolation just like many of you. Our office was closed, sales basically stopped, and working from home became a reality I honestly wasn’t fond of. I experienced anxiety I’d never known and I missed people.
I noticed The Mountain Mail was getting skinnier as businesses were pulling ads and community events had halted. To me this newspaper is the lifeblood of communication in our town. I reached out to Vickie Sue at The Mountain Mail with an idea. Working along with Linda at Chaffee Printing Center, more than 3,000 puzzles could be distributed every week. A distraction to keep our minds off the news and chaos, a chance to just breathe for a few moments … that’s something I could get excited about.
Now I’m old school. So that meant getting out the graph paper, my strange sense of humor, and getting to work. I started learning things about our community (who knew there are almost 30 area hotels and motels?). It became a really enjoyable part of my new work week.
Through this experience I have come to truly appreciate the graciousness of our small community. Unexpectedly folks started reaching out with calls, emails, texts and even thank you cards. Turns out people were even calling neighbors and relatives to figure out answers – how fun is that! Together we were making lemonade from lemons. (By the way, if you are still stuck on some puzzle answers, reach out and let me know – that’s half the fun of it.)
Things are now opening back up. I’m returning to a normal workload (yes, real estate agents have to pay mortgages too). I’ve asked people whether or not to continue the puzzles and received an overwhelming “Yes, please.” So I’ve decided to continue, cutting back to one puzzle a month.
No one knows the grand plan and whether a second wave of COVID-19 is in our future. If it is, I’m confident our community will pull together in all sorts of ways and get through this. After all, there’s a reason this is called the “Heart of the Rockies,” and I’m truly thankful to live here.
Cathy Chochon, broker associate,
First Colorado Land Office