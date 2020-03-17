Dear Editor:
So this is about the time when the gun shop posts signs: Get guns now. Protect your toilet paper.
The easiest way to kill a lot of Westerners fast is to collapse their infrastructure with attempts to outsmart and outrun each other. Second best method is get them all crammed on top of each other, scratching, spitting and coughing their way to the last available whatever.
I am just guessing: These Chinese that brought the virus around – they probably came via Nigeria and Mexico using fake birth certificates? They really aren’t Chinese at all. And I bet they are Muslims, communists, Nazis and possibly even Democrats.
King David took a census of his toilet paper once. God rebuked him for his lack of faith. Finally: When God presents us his city, who will it be saying: “Mr. Holier Than Us, tear down that wall.” Will it be Ronnie or Donald?
Pete Makris Jr.,
Salida