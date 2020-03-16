Dear Editor:
I’ve heard Salida residents say the city is going to the dogs because dog owners don’t pick up after their pets. I just worked in the yard on these sunny days, and I shoveled up enough deer droppings to fertilize a farmer’s field.
Recently I noticed a herd of 13 deer across the street in my neighbor’s yard, knowing it was just time till they meandered my way. A herd of 13 is not surprising as I have counted as many as 15-20 in a group within the city. On F Street I’ve seen traffic stop for deer herds slowly making their way across or down the street.
I am an animal fan but deer belong in the county not on residential streets. I have talked to city officials and wildlife officers about the situation and what it boils down to is no one knows what to do. All these smart people in Salida are stymied by a couple hundred deer. The problem really is no one wants to make a decision.
I challenge the people who have jurisdiction in this problem to take steps. Our nation is dealing with a pandemic, which makes how to move several hundred deer seem solvable. Just make a decision and put it into practice. Problems? Of course there are problems. Overcome them.
That’s why city officials said they deserved to be elected, and that’s why wildlife people have their jobs. Anyone can solve the easy stuff. Show us some blindingly smart innovation and solve the deer problem.
Sandy Farrell,
Salida