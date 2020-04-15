I was astonished to read that when Chaffee County Public Health deployed a Google form widely used by other counties to report violations of social distancing policies, there was sharp criticism on social media. Critics likened the reporting form to Nazism or Big Brother tactics.
I guess the critics’ argument is that violations of social distancing should not be reported. Because … freedom.
Look folks, no malarkey, social distancing works. In fact, at this point, it’s the only thing that works to mitigate spread of COVID-19.
On Fox News, there’s a constant drumbeat to relax social distancing policies so we can get back to business. We’re all impatient to get back to “normal.” But if we don’t promote social distancing, or if we disengage from distancing prematurely solely to accommodate the president’s political agenda, more people will die unnecessarily.
To cover for his mismanagement, our president touts anti-malarial drugs as a magical COVID-19 cure. We’re all anxious about contracting this disease and I wish the president’s claim were true.
But support for the efficacy of these drugs is anecdotal, not scientific. There are also anecdotal reports indicating these drugs don’t work. Moreover, these drugs can have cardiac side effects that can be fatal.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the president’s COVID-19 task force, has repeatedly argued we need scientific evidence before promoting potentially dangerous drugs. On the other hand, one of the president’s economic advisors, who has a Ph.D. in “social sciences” (from Trump University?) claimed: “I think history will judge who’s right on this debate, but I’d bet on President Trump’s intuition.”
I don’t believe that intuition “trumps” science. But then, as an immunologist (the same discipline as Dr. Fauci), I’ll admit to being biased. I believe in data, facts and evidence over the intuition of someone who evidently knows very little about the scientific method.
I understand why the president is so eager to jump on a putative miracle cure. He needs a miracle after all.
Remember, he’s the guy who said that COVID-19 was a “hoax.” And who said that “when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.” And who at first wouldn’t let a cruise ship with desperately ill passengers dock because it would be “bad for my numbers.”
He cares more about his re-election than the safety of the American people.
Evidently, from the social media criticism of Chaffee Health’s reporting form, some in our community believe that those who fail to adhere to social distancing guidelines shouldn’t be reported.
If those who don’t practice commonsense social distancing risked only their own lives, that would be sad. Unfortunately, these ignorant folks put everyone’s life at risk.
As Republican Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes said: “My right to extend my fist ends where your nose begins.”
Salida